Updates From Doctor Strange 2, Lovecraft Country, and More

Jason Momoa is the reason for the season in Warner Bros.’ new… Frosty the Snowman movie? The Conjuring 3 might just conjure itself out 2020 entirely. Power Rangers’ new showrunner discusses adapting Ryusoulger for the west. Plus, what’s to come on the next Agents of SHIELD, and Lovecraft Country sets a start date. Spoilers, go!

Frosty the Snowman

Deadline reports Jason Momoa will lend his voice to the titular snowman in a new live-action Frosty movie from Warner Bros., Stampede Ventures, and Geoff Johns. Though details on Momoa’s Frosty movie are not available at this time, David Berenbaum (Elf, The Haunted Mansion) is said to be writing the screenplay.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Deadline also reports New Line is “likely” to push The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It out of its September 11, 2020 release slot and into an unspecified date in 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Chiwetel Ejiofor stated he’s “very excited” to work with Sam Raimi in a new interview with Games Radar.

I love Sam Raimi, so I’m very excited that he’s making a film, the second Doctor Strange. He brings to anything he does a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre he’s just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it’s so amazing. So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he’s really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it’s very suited to the world that’s been created by Doctor Strange, and I’m very excited to see what he does with that world.

Tenet

The official Tenet Twitter account has also released a new poster of John David Washington wearing a mask in a white shirt…and not wearing a mask in a black shirt. Twist!

Satan’s Slaves

The ghost of a woman who made a deal with the devil terrorizes her children in the trailer for Satan’s Slaves (plural), Jojo Anwar’s remake of the 1980’s Satan’s Slave (singular).

Ghosts

According to Deadline, Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) has been cast as Rose McIver’s husband, Sam, in CBS’ single-camera supernatural comedy, Ghosts. The character is described as “a thoroughly modern dude with a love of nerdom and a talented chef.”

Power Rangers: Dino Fury

Incoming showrunner Simon Bennett stated his U.S. adaptation of Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger will not “reinvent the wheel or rock the boat” in a recent interview with Den of Geek.

Well, I can’t say anything about the new season and because it’s top secret, obviously. I mean, people know that Ryusoulger is the Japanese Sentai that we’re adapting and that season is dinosaur-themed. In terms of what I intend to bring to the show? You know, there are a lot of overlords for someone in my position, I don’t have carte blanche to be able to say, ok, let’s make this show unique, different, and my vision, that’s not the way television works. It’s a very collaborative medium. And there are a lot of people who have input into the tone and what the show is. And so I certainly wouldn’t go into this wanting to reinvent the wheel or rock the boat. What I do hope to do is come up with an exciting world, a bunch of compelling characters, a whole lot of episodes that keep people hooked and on the edge of their seat and some surprises and twists and turns along the way. What I will be doing is bringing my skill as a drama producer and director to bear on the show and make sure the standards in my view remains consistently high. That’s my job. What I see one of the main jobs of a creative producer being is to work closely with the writers, to completely understand the vision and the intent behind the stories. Then make sure that every single person who works on the show shares that vision so that what we end up with is consistent, rather than a hodgepodge of slightly mismatched ideas. I follow it right through to the end of the process.

Lovecraft Country

The roads of New England are paved in tentacles in a new Lovecraft Country poster, released to celebrate the announcement of its August 16 premiere date.

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, the Agents of SHIELD travel to 1982 to fight the security robots from Chopping Mall in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D.”

