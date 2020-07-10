These Unsolved Mysteries Reddit Threads are Investigating Each Episode

Netflix is full of true crime documentaries but perhaps one of the most exciting in recent years is the reboot of the classic anthology, Unsolved Mysteries. With each episode not coming to a neat conclusion, the endings leaving many of us wanting more. That’s where Reddit comes in.

The Netflix reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, released on July 1, comes with six new mysteries each delivered in under one hour. With each episode covering the basic timeline of each case, there’s only so much evidence it can fit.

Thankfully, on r/UnsolvedMysteries, there’s no shortage of amateur internet sleuths to fill you in. There you’ll find all sorts of theories, rumours and omissions the show couldn’t, or wouldn’t, include.

This isn’t the first time Reddit has jumped on unsolved murders. Redditors have been jumping on cold cases for years.

Episode 1: Mystery on the Rooftop

The opening episode features the mystery of Rey Rivera’s death. The circumstances of Rivera’s disappearance are a mystery until his body is found in an unused room, next door to a large hotel with a body-sized hole in its ceiling.

It’s suspected he had entered through it from the roof of the hotel next door but the evidence doesn’t exactly line up. There are strange inconsistencies with his phone and wallet remaining undamaged, the distance he would have to jump in order to make the hole and a strange coded letter he left behind just days prior to his death. The episode addresses some of these questions but by its conclusion, it remains, surprise, unsolved.

Read all sorts of bizarre conspiracies and attempts to decode Rivera’s letter in this thread.

Episode 2: 13 Minutes

This episode focuses on the disappearance of a hairdresser, Patrice Endres, whose remains are found nearly two years later. The abduction is suspected to have happened in a 13-minute window between two customer calls and just before lunch.

Her disappearance displaced her 15-year-old son, who is interviewed and suspects his step-father, Rob, was involved. Rob denies the allegations but makes some strange, off-hand comments leading to many wild internet theories.

Delve into suspicions of Rob’s character and theories on how an abduction in broad daylight happened in this thread.

Episode 3: House of Terror

We go to Nantes, France for these unsolved murders. A family vanquishes and strange notes are sent to family and friends, explaining they had to relocate to the United States in order to work undercover for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). French police eventually uncover the bodies of the family under the porch, along with the family’s two dogs but the father is missing.

A manhunt is undertaken and while it’s suspected the father died by suicide, his body is never recovered.

Theories regarding his whereabouts, motives and whether the family’s undercover story had any truth can be found in the insane discussions being held in this thread.

Episode 4: No Ride Home

This episode takes us to rural Kansas where a group of young men from Kansas City go to a house party in the country. The group of men are white apart from their black friend, Alonzo, who has some minor altercations with the house party’s white attendees. The group of friends all eventually leave without taking Alonzo with them and by morning he’s disappeared.

Law enforcement eventually give up the search after a month, allowing his family to continue efforts. He’s found within 30 minutes less than 100 metres from the house where the party was held.

Jump into the rabbit hole of theories surrounding corrupt officials and small town white supremacy in this thread.

Episode 5: Berkshire’s UFO

By the fifth episode, the show takes an unusual turn, ditching the true crime mysteries for something a little more cosmic. This episode looks at the experiences of those living in Massachusetts on September 1, 1969 who claim to have seen a UFO.

Read all you need to know about the shining light and why few records of it seem to exist today here.

Episode 6: Missing Witness

The final episode for the reboot returns to true crime territory, exploring the suspicious disappearance of an ex-husband in and his step-daughter a few years later.

It’s suspected Sandy, the missing man’s ex-wife, had something to do with his disappearance and that her daughter, Lena, helped to cover it up as a child. Lena later allegedly confesses her knowledge and then disappears under strange circumstance leaving behind a son and five sisters.

It’s a messy family web and you can read in this thread about Gary’s other brothers and daughters, who were omitted from the final Netflix episode.