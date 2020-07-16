Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

Howdy, legends. Get yourself some cheap Sennheiser headphones, a Nintendo Switch Lite, Optus data deals and more in today’s best tech deals.

$165 off Sennheiser Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones

Amazon is selling Sennheiser Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones for $384. That’s $165 the RRP. They come with adaptive noise cancellation, touch sensitive controls, and up to 30 hours battery life. Click here for the tech deal!

$39.95 off Nintendo Switch Lite

If you’ve been in the market for a Nintendo Switch, you can get a pretty good deal right now. Amazon has the grey Nintendo Switch Lite for $294 — this is $39.95 off the RRP. Click here for the tech deal!

And if you’re still on the fence about the Nintendo Switch Lite, we have our review from 2019 right here.

$5 a day unlimited data from Optus

Optus mobile customers can now get unlimited data through the telco for just $5 a day. This allows you to purchase a one-off Unlimited Data Day add-on through the My Optus app. This will give you unlimited data for the following 24 hours.

This works at full network speed and can even be used to turn your phone into a hotspot. It’s worth remembering that an average network speed on Optus is 50Mbps which means you could potentially download 500GB across that 24-hour period.

If you aren’t already an Optus customer, here are some of its current SIM-only plans:

And here are some Optus plans bundled with phones:

Razer Deathadder Essential Gaming Mouse: 6400

If you’re after a new gaming mouse Amazon has the Razer Deathadder Essential Gaming Mouse: 6400 for just $48.17 This is quite a bit cheaper than most other places you can buy it. Also, this colour can be a little difficult to get, so that’s a bonus.

It comes with a DPI Optical Sensor, LEDs, five programmable buttons and mechanical switches. Click here for the tech deal!

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.