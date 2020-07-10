These Pop Culture Besties Are Ready To Fill Your Dwindling Wall Space

Great art might come from conflict, but friendship is important too. That’s why for their latest gallery show Tom Whalen and Dave Perillo have decided to focus on pop culture’s most famous BFFs.

BFF is the title of the new exhibit presented by Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. It’s online right now and features over 40 brand new pop culture best friend sets by the two artists, all 4×4 inches, and sold in sets of two, three or four. We’re talking Gremlins, Goonies, Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, Space Jam, Star Wars, Harry Potter, there’s something for everyone. Plus, because the prints are only 4×4, you can basically put them anywhere.

Below is a small selection of pieces by both artists. First, Perillo.

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Ren and Stimpy Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Space Jam Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other The Neverending Story Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Batman Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Back to the Future Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other The Iron Giant Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Shaun of the Dead Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other Detective Pikachu

And here some pieces by Whalen.

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Gremlins Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Bebop and Rocksteady Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Bart and Milhouse Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Ninja Turtles Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Chunk and Sloth Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Spongebob Squarepants Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Ghostbusters Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Harry Potter Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Jaws Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other Futurama

The pricing for the show is $US18 ($26) for sets of two prints, $US25 ($36) for sets of three, $US30 ($43) for sets of four, and $US35 ($50) for the oversized ones, like Whalen’s Iron Giant. (That’s an 8×8 print with an accompanying 4×4). All editions are of 50, except the Ninja Turtle themed ones, which are of 100. Every set also has original drawings you can buy, plus there are pins, and more.

If you’re like me and your walls are just overflowing with art, but you still want to buy new stuff, this show is perfect. The sizes, the subjects, all of it. See the whole thing (and pick up a few!) here.