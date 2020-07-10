The News Of Tomorrow, Today

These Pop Culture Besties Are Ready To Fill Your Dwindling Wall Space

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: July 11, 2020
Indiana Jones and Short Round are BFFs in art by Dave Perillo. (Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988)

Great art might come from conflict, but friendship is important too. That’s why for their latest gallery show Tom Whalen and Dave Perillo have decided to focus on pop culture’s most famous BFFs.

BFF is the title of the new exhibit presented by Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. It’s online right now and features over 40 brand new pop culture best friend sets by the two artists, all 4×4 inches, and sold in sets of two, three or four. We’re talking Gremlins, Goonies, Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, Space Jam, Star Wars, Harry Potter, there’s something for everyone. Plus, because the prints are only 4×4, you can basically put them anywhere.

Below is a small selection of pieces by both artists. First, Perillo.

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Ren and Stimpy

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Space Jam

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

The Neverending Story

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Batman

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Back to the Future

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

The Iron Giant

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Shaun of the Dead

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other

Detective Pikachu

And here some pieces by Whalen.

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Gremlins

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Bebop and Rocksteady

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Bart and Milhouse

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Ninja Turtles

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Chunk and Sloth

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Spongebob Squarepants

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Ghostbusters

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Harry Potter

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Jaws

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other

Futurama

The pricing for the show is $US18 ($26) for sets of two prints, $US25 ($36) for sets of three, $US30 ($43) for sets of four, and $US35 ($50) for the oversized ones, like Whalen’s Iron Giant. (That’s an 8×8 print with an accompanying 4×4). All editions are of 50, except the Ninja Turtle themed ones, which are of 100. Every set also has original drawings you can buy, plus there are pins, and more.

If you’re like me and your walls are just overflowing with art, but you still want to buy new stuff, this show is perfect. The sizes, the subjects, all of it. See the whole thing (and pick up a few!) here.

