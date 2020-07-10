These Pop Culture Besties Are Ready To Fill Your Dwindling Wall Space

Great art might come from conflict, but friendship is important too. That’s why for their latest gallery show Tom Whalen and Dave Perillo have decided to focus on pop culture’s most famous BFFs.
BFF is the title of the new exhibit presented by Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. It’s online right now and features over 40 brand new pop culture best friend sets by the two artists, all 4×4 inches, and sold in sets of two, three or four. We’re talking Gremlins, Goonies, Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, Space Jam, Star Wars, Harry Potter, there’s something for everyone. Plus, because the prints are only 4×4, you can basically put them anywhere.
Below is a small selection of pieces by both artists. First, Perillo.
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Ren and Stimpy
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Space Jam
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
The Neverending Story
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Batman
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Back to the Future
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
The Iron Giant
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Shaun of the Dead
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988, Other
Detective Pikachu
And here some pieces by Whalen.
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Gremlins
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Bebop and Rocksteady
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Bart and Milhouse
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Ninja Turtles
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Chunk and Sloth
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Spongebob Squarepants
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Ghostbusters
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Harry Potter
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Jaws
Image: Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988, Other
Futurama
The pricing for the show is $US18 ($26) for sets of two prints, $US25 ($36) for sets of three, $US30 ($43) for sets of four, and $US35 ($50) for the oversized ones, like Whalen’s Iron Giant. (That’s an 8×8 print with an accompanying 4×4). All editions are of 50, except the Ninja Turtle themed ones, which are of 100. Every set also has original drawings you can buy, plus there are pins, and more.
If you’re like me and your walls are just overflowing with art, but you still want to buy new stuff, this show is perfect. The sizes, the subjects, all of it. See the whole thing (and pick up a few!) here.