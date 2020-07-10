These New Fitness Earbuds Come In a Charging Case That Dries the Sweat Off for You

Klipsch managed to grab our attention last year with a pair of wireless earbuds packed in a stainless steel charging case that looked like an oversized Zippo lighter. The company’s follow-up carries over that gimmick, but also improves the design and performance of the earbuds, including a new sport version that can dry your buds while they’re charging in their case.

The direct follow-up to the Klipsch T5 True Wireless earbuds is the new company’s new T5 II True Wireless, which are about 25% smaller and sport an improved design that Klipsch promises will make them more comfortable to wear. That’s thanks in part to the inclusion of six different sizes of silicone ear tips, instead of the typical three.

The new Klipsch T5 II True Wireless earbuds. (Photo: Klipsch)

Despite the smaller size, the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless still boast eight hours of battery life, or 32 hours in total when topped off three additional times using the thinner charging case (which is still available in a brushed stainless steel or gun metal grey finish). Klipsch has also improved the antenna on these earbuds (the thick metal ring surrounding the Klipsch logo in the above images) to help minimise the connection issues that often plague these devices. They’re also now IP67 rated, a step up from the previous generation, which means they’re dust- and sweat-resistant and can be dunked in water without damage. Not bad for $US199 ($286), but there’s still no active noise cancellation.

Photo: Klipsch

More interesting, however, are the new Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport earbuds also announced today. They carry over all the same features and upgrades as the standard T5 II True Wireless, but add a pair of Comply memory foam ear tips, which many users find provides a more secure fit, three sizes of ear wings to further ensure the earbuds don’t fall out during a rigorous workout, and wireless charging.

The charging case, however, features a completely different design. It clamps shut to keep dust and water out, so you can hang it off your body and not worry about it falling off and getting dirty, or your earbuds going missing. It also includes a small clip-in container of silica gel desiccant inside the case (similar to those small white do-not-eat packets you sometimes find with leather goods or dried food) to absorb and wick moisture away from the earbuds. So after a workout, you can rinse the sweat off the earbuds and toss them in the case without having to worry about thoroughly drying them off first. The container can also be periodically removed and microwaved to reset its ability to absorb moisture.

Photo: Klipsch

The standard version of the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport earbuds, available with a green, white, or black charging case, is available for preorder now for $US229 ($329). If you want to get fancy, Klipsch has also worked with McLaren Racing to create a more premium version that comes with an orange and black charging case and buds adorned with McLaren logos, and a matching wireless charger, for $US249 ($358).