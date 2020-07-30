These Massive Murals For The Old Guard Are Truly Magnificent

One of the few bright spots in this god-forsaken year is the new Netflix film, The Old Guard. Director Gina Prince Bythewood’s adaptation of the Image Comic by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández provides the kind of emotional, exciting, superhero escape fans crave during the summer months.

To help promote it, Netflix asked 15 artists from all over the world to interpret the film in their own style. One of those artists was Polish artist Bartosz Kosowski and what happened next blew his mind. “I was really excited when I was approached by the Netflix team because I really love working on movie posters or illustrations,” the artist told us via email. “[I was] even more excited when I learned that my work will be turned into two large scale murals in Warsaw and Wroclaw.”

Yes, Kosowski’s art got blown up and painted on the side of buildings in the two Polish cities. First, here’s the primary finished image

Bartosz Kosowski's artwork for The Old Guard. (Image: Netflix/Bartosz Kosowski)

And here are the murals in Warsaw and Wroclaw. Notice the changes to the background.

Photo: Michal Dziurkowski for Good Looking Studio, Other The mural in Warsaw Photo: Michal Dziurkowski for Good Looking Studio, Other Warsaw mural Photo: Mateusz Szeliga for Good Looking Studio, Other The mural in Wroclaw. Photo: Mateusz Szeliga for Good Looking Studio, Other Wroclaw mural.

Because the whole premise of The Old Guard is a team of heroes who are immortal and battle through the ages, Kosowski drew on historical inspiration.

“As the movie immortals have taken part in lots of historical events around the world, I thought it would be great to use some old Polish prints as the basis for the background images of the murals,” he said. “As a result, the Warsaw mural has its background inspired by the old woodcut depicting the Battle of Grunwald also known as the Battle of Žalgiris (one of the largest battles in medieval Europe) and the Wroclaw mural has its background inspired by my own interpretation of late 15th-century etching of Wroclaw (Bresslau).”

It took Kosowski three weeks to design the images and about two weeks for them to be painted onto the buildings. They each measure, roughly, about 21.34 metres by 15.24 metres.

So, if you happen to be in Poland, check these beauties out. But no matter where you are In the world, check out The Old Guard on Netflix and more work by Bartosz Kosowski.