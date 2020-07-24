The Walking Dead: World Beyond Shares a New Teaser and Details About Its Characters

Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for its latest spin-off since it was announced last year, an anticipation that’s only grown since a couple of intriguing trailers dropped. Then, The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s planned April debut was postponed — but today’s virtual Comic-Con panel brought all kinds of news about the younger-skewing new series.

First of all, the show — now teased as a “two-season limited event” — will finally be premiering on October 4, the same night the delayed season 10 finale episode of The Walking Dead will finally hit the airwaves; as we learned earlier today, Fear the Walking Dead will be back for its sixth season starting October 11.

The World Beyond panel kicked things off with a new teaser that offered new glimpses of the series:

And here’s the full panel!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres October 4 on AMC.