The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Shares a New Teaser and Details About Its Characters

Cheryl Eddy

Published 3 hours ago: July 25, 2020 at 7:11 am -
Filed to:amc
comic con 2020io9san diego comic conthe walking deadthe walking dead world beyondzombies
Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, and Nicolas Cantu as Elton on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. (Photo: Jojo Whilden/AMC)
Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for its latest spin-off since it was announced last year, an anticipation that’s only grown since a couple of intriguing trailers dropped. Then, The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s planned April debut was postponed — but today’s virtual Comic-Con panel brought all kinds of news about the younger-skewing new series.

First of all, the show — now teased as a “two-season limited event” — will finally be premiering on October 4, the same night the delayed season 10 finale episode of The Walking Dead will finally hit the airwaves; as we learned earlier today, Fear the Walking Dead will be back for its sixth season starting October 11.

The World Beyond panel kicked things off with a new teaser that offered new glimpses of the series:

And here’s the full panel!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres October 4 on AMC.

