The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Might be Optimised for Streaming Xbox Games

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

The leaks about what we can expect at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 6 just keep coming, and the latest one about the Note 20 Ultra is particularly interesting for gaming fans.

According to WinFuture, the handset will be optimised to stream Xbox games using xCloud, thanks to a partnership between Samsung and Microsoft. The two tech titans announced back in February that they’d be teaming up on a cloud gaming service, and it sounds like this will be it. Samsung did have its own game streaming service, which conspicuously shut down shortly after the announcement.

The report from WinFuture also gives us some new (alleged) details about the Note 20. In short, these are:

6.9-inch display, 3200 x 1440 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 7

5G

256GB or 512GB of storage, plus microSD

12GB of RAM

4500 mAh battery

WiFi 6

108 megapixel main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP periscope (zoom/telephoto) lens with up to 50X zoom

10MP front-facing/selfie camera

Lower-latency S Pen (9 milliseconds, for people who take notes about latency times on phone stylii, which can’t be many of you)

“Pointer mode” that lets you use the S Pen to direct a cursor on the phone by pointing the stylus at it from a distance – kind of like moving the cursor on a Nintendo Wii

And of course, there’s that gorgeous copper-bronze colourway we’ve seen in many, many leaks. Roll on August. [The Verge]