The Phineas and Ferb Movie Has a Release Date on Disney Plus

Phineas and Ferb, the well-liked Disney cartoon with the extremely angular-headed protagonist, has been off the air for a solid five years now, which makes the impending release of a movie very welcome. Now that movie has a release date.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe is slated to make its debut on Disney Plus on August 28th. The movie will find its heroes, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, on a quest to save their sister from aliens. The original series was about the fairly normal duo and their entirely not normal pet, Perry the platypus, who is locked in a secret war with an evil scientist. The movie will be see Phineas and Ferb on a big adventure, with an impressive voice cast, including returning voices like Ashley Tisdale and Olivia Olson alongside newcomers Ali Wong, Wayne Brady, Thomas Middleditch, and Diedrich Bader.

“It’s a tightrope walk when you have a whole generation of [fans] that you know are going to tune into this, and you want to give them stuff, but you also want to give the new people something that they can they can digest,” the show’s co-creator, Dan Povenmire, said of the film. “But we just wanted to make sure that the people who grew up with Phineas and Ferb would love the movie. We’re hoping that this show gets watched in college dorm rooms all over the country.”

Whether or not the college dorm rooms will be open is unclear, but hopefully it’ll be watched in the gelatinous nourishment habitats that substitute for them in the far-flung future of three months from now, where, based on 2020 so far, literally anything could happen.