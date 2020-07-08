The First Teaser For Halloween Kills Is Here, But the Movie Won’t Be Until 2021

It’s a good news/bad news situation if you’re a fan of the Halloween franchise.

Universal just announced that Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, has been delayed a year, from October 16, 2020, to October 15, 2021. That means its sequel, Halloween Ends, is also bumped back a year, from October 15, 2021, to October 14, 2022.

And while that sucks a whole lot, Universal has decided to ease that pain by releasing a short teaser for Halloween Kills which shows a little bit of what happened after the end of the last film. Two words: Fire trucks. Check it out.

The teaser also arrives with an update from the film’s director, David Gordon Green, and producer John Carpenter, who created the franchise. The statement explains the delay (the cause of which is obvious) and reveals that the year off will allow Halloween Kills to get released in IMAX. Can you imagine Michael Myers in IMAX? I’d rather not.

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

The teaser is great though. At the end of the 2018 film, you were left with a real sense of “How the hell will Michael get out of this one?” So to simply see those fire trucks, along with the Strode family’s very angry reaction to them, is all we need.

So, again, Halloween Kills will be out on October 15, 2021, and Halloween Ends is now scheduled for October 14, 2022.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.