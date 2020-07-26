The Band Reunites in Bill & Ted Face the Music’s Excellently Fun SDCC Panel

Though you’ll probably learn more about the movie itself from the very recent trailer, San Diego Comic-Con’s Bill & Ted Face the Music panel was still the opposite of bogus, with the cast and crew (virtually) reuniting to discuss the much-anticipated three-quel.

You can watch the Kevin Smith-hosted panel below, featuring cast members Keanu Reeves (Ted), Alex Winter (Bill), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Ted’s daughter, Billie), Samara Weaving (Bill’s daughter, Thea), and William Sadler (Death); director Dean Parisot; and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

Aside from some fun nuggets like the fact that neither Lundy-Paine nor Weaving had seen a Bill & Ted movie before learning they might be cast in one, the panel traces the history of the franchise through Solomon and Matheson’s long partnership and gets into how the third movie finally took shape nearly 30 years (!) after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

“They’re really fun to play,” Winter said of his and Reeves’ now-iconic characters. “You just have to sort of wind ‘em up and let ‘em run. There’s a real ensemble feeling to these movies, like me and him together, us and the daughters, the wives, us and Death. When that groove is happening, when it’s working, especially because the tone is so specific, when everyone’s locked into that tone together — the moment I felt that most emotionally was [the scene where the characters are] meeting with Billy [Sadler] and the girls at Death’s house, where it was just all of those things came together. Riffing with Sadler again, having him in my face, riffing off of Reeves, but having all that baggage of our past that comes to bear on it, and our kids there. That was my favourite moment for that reason.”

Reeves added, “I think there’s nothing like, I mean I can’t feel or laugh or do anything like the way that working on Bill and Ted does, and working with Alex. So, like, to partner up and to work on the craft side of it, and then get to play these characters that Chris and Ed have created… that doesn’t exist anywhere else for me, that kind of laughter and that kind of connection.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music will theatres and release on demand simultaneously on September 1; get in a most excellent mood by watching the full panel above.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.