Tenet Is Going to Try Coming Out in America This September

Christopher Nolan’s latest movie has spent the past few months battling the effects of the novel coronavirus more publicly than perhaps any other blockbuster film of summer 2020. And it’s been a fight Tenet has been losing, with its release date being pushed back many, many, many times. But now Warner Bros. has set up the next scrap.

Considering the United States’ continued mishandling of the current pandemic wracking the world, Warner Bros. has announced plans to release Tenet in 70 international markets on August 26. Variety reports that regions with an August release date include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom, but there are currently no plans to release the film in China.

Tenet Won’t Be Out in August, But Will Be Out as Soon as Possible Put a pin in Tenet one more time. After multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. has once again moved the Christopher Nolan film off its planned August 12 release with a new date to be announced “imminently.” Read more

Meanwhile, the U.S. will have to wait, no doubt due to the fact that coronavirus cases across the country have continued to rise exponentially over the last few weeks. Instead, Tenet is now currently scheduled to release in the states — specifically in select cities rather than a typical rollout — on September 3… a perhaps optimistic outcome, given the current state of things. But as Warner Bros. and Nolan are more than aware of at this point: this is all in such a state of flux that we can expect either one of these dates to be changed as we draw closer to them.

Tenet Won’t Launch on HBO Max Before It Hits Movie Theatres Christopher Nolan’s Tenet might exist outside of space and time, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to take an unconventional approach to its release. WarnerMedia’s parent company CEO has confirmed that Tenet, which has been indefinitely delayed, will not debut on HBO Max before hitting theatres. Read more

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.