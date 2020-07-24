Tell Gizmodo What You Want

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

John Biggs

July 25, 2020 at 4:05 am
Image: Evening Standard / Stringer, Getty Images
Gizmodo needs your help. In an effort to understand what you all love to read, I’d like to chat with a few of you in the next few weeks. The goal? To figure out just who a Gizmodo lover is these days and what you are looking for.

My ask is simple: Fill in this survey, and if you want to talk in a (poorly paid) focus group in the next few weeks then we’ll be in touch. My goal is to understand who you are and how we can do better.

Thanks in advance, and if you submit your email we’ll be in touch next week.

