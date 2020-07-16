Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Final Season Is Getting Some Incredible Action Figures

Take the Siege of Mandalore to your desk, and do so in style: Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series action figure line is returning to the Clone Wars for a new series of action figures, and yes, they’re pretty much exactly the ones you would want.

io9 can exclusively reveal the first look at four brand new entries in the Star Wars Black Series 6″ figure line, all inspired by the last climactic, incredible arc of The Clone Wars’ final season. The wave includes Ahsoka Tano, wielding the lightsabers gifted to her by Anakin Skywalker, as well as one of the Clone Troopers he presents to her in the form of the specially-marked 332nd Legion. Take a look at their many angles below:

The Mandalorians aren’t left out of the battle, either: there’s one of the Mandalorian Loyalists who follows Ahsoka in the fight to free their homeworld, and if you need someone for all these action figures to fight with, one of Darth Maul’s spiky-helmeted “Mauldalorian” Super Commandos rounds out the set.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ahsoka hit the toy shelves soon — Hasbro recently announced an updated release of her appearance in Star Wars Rebels with an updated “photorealistic” printed head would be coming this summer alongside a legion of figures based on the Rebels crew. But this is the first time we’ve gotten an Ahsoka specifically from The Clone Wars, and unlike that Rebels figure, this one keeps some of her cartoony, animated aesthetic instead of translating her to the realistic style of the rest of the Black Series line.

Go get 'em, Snips. (Image: Hasbro)

That smirk is pretty killer, and perfectly Ahsoka. She’s ready to take back Mandalore, take down Maul, and then… well, you know what happens after that already, and that involves a lot less smirking.

All four of these Star Wars Black Series action figures will cost $US25 ($36) a piece, and will release this fall — and you can preorder them exclusively at Walmart from 10 a.m. EST tomorrow, July 17.