Star Wars’ Next Animated Series Is a Clone Wars Spin-Off

The Bad Batch is coming to Disney+. Lucasfilm just announced a brand new animated Star Wars series is coming to the streaming service next year centered on the ragtag group of enhanced clones seen at the start of the final season of The Clone Wars. It’s called Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honour at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+ said In a press release. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

You read that right. Clone Wars and Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni will be one of several executive producers on the show, along with Rebels and Resistance vet Brad Ray acting as supervising director and Resistance vet Jennifer Corbett as head writer.

The Bad Batch themselves are a group of clone troopers who developed mutated defects during the cloning process on Kamino — but found themselves developing enhanced abilities because of the mutation. Instead of discarding the clones or leaving them as support staff, they were pulled together into the spec-ops group Clone Force 99, tasked pull off daring, impossible missions as seen at the beginning of The Clone Wars season 7. This new show will be set in a post-Clone Wars era as “they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

Here’s the show’s logo which, again, will debut on Disney+ in 2021.