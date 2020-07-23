Star Trek: Prodigy Is Nickelodeon’s New Animated Series, and It Drops Next Year

Remember it’s not just Lower Decks that’s giving us a slice of animated Star Trek goodness in the immediate future. We’ve known for a while that Nickelodeon was getting its own, kids-centric series set in the Trek universe, and now we know what it’s called, and when we’ll be seeing it. Well, when-ish.

Deadline has just revealed that the previously untitled show from Trollhunters’ Kevin and Dan Hageman, and produced by Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito, will be called Star Trek: Prodigy. The show will hit Nick sometime in 2021, presumably so we’ll have something to watch between all that Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and…maybe Strange New Worlds? God, there’s so much now.

Prodigy, as previously revealed, will follow a group of “lawless” teenagers who find themselves aboard a derelict Starfleet vessel — which we can only speculate for now will be called the Prodigy — that they take command of, before boldly setting off on their own adventures exploring the galaxy and doing things a bunch of teens probably shouldn’t get up to aboard a former military/science/exploratory vessel.

We’ll likely hear a little more about Star Trek: Prodigy at today’s Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con (at home), which is set to start shortly. We’ll bring you all the news on Star Trek: Prodigy and more as and when we learn it.