How Much the Sony A7SIII Costs in Australia

This week Sony announced its latest mirrorless camera, the A7SIII. Here’s how much it costs in Australia and when you can get your hands on it.

Sony A7SIII Features

Interestingly, some of the top line specs on the Sony A7III are the same as the previous generation, which came out five years ago. You won’t find 8K video recording here.

It shoots video in 4K, has a 12MP full frame image sensor and 5-axis image stabilisation. But despite these familiar specs, Sony is pushing the improvements offered.

The A7SIII shoots 4K at 120fps (240 at 1080p), with up to 409,600 ISO and 15 stops of dynamic range. It also has a brand new Bionz XR image processor which Sony says is eight times more powerful than its predecessor. It is said to also have speedier eye and face detection, better colours and higher data speeds.

You’ll also find a 9.44 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder. It also has a fully articulating rear touchscreen that can flip 180 degrees to help set up your shot.

Throwing some shade

Sony is also making a big deal of its “effective heat dissipation.” Sony says the A7SIII can record 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video for an hour or more without overheating.

This is possibly a cheeky dig at the Canon EOS R5 which unlike Sony’s offering shoots in 8K. However, it has had overheating issues.

A7SIII Spec List

Here’s a full list of the key features from Sony:

Newly developed BIONZ XRTM image processing engine with eight times more

processing power and a brand new 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor RTM CMOS image sensor, significantly reduced rolling shutter effect

processing power and a brand new 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor RTM CMOS image sensor, significantly reduced rolling shutter effect Ultra-high sensitivity with ISO range expandable from 40 – 409,600 , and improved image quality by approximately 1 stop noise reduction in the middle and high sensitivity ranges

Video recording capabilities include 4K 120p, 10 bit 4:2:2 colour depth, All-Intra recording, XAVC HS format with H.265 codec and more

15+ stop dynamic range for movies

4K 60p 16-bit RAW video HDMI output for the first time in the AlphaTM series

Fast Hybrid AF system with a 759 point phase-detection covering 92% of image sensor

Enhanced Real-time Eye AF for movie recording and still image recording

New heat dissipating mechanism and dual slot relay recording enables over one-hour long 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting

5-axis in-body image stabilisation supports handheld movie shooting, with added

Active Mode to support especially difficult handheld movie shooting

World’s brightest and largest new 0.64-type 9.44 million-dot (approx.) OLED 10 electronic viewfinder

Side-opening variable angle LCD screen enhances shooting flexibility

Completely redesigned menu system with touch screen interface and touch operation

High-speed continuous still image shooting at up to 10fps for more than 1,000 consecutive uncompressed RAW images with full AF / AE tracking

Dual CFexpress Type A card slots that enable high speed data processing while keeping the compact size

You can read more about it from the US team here.

How Much the Sony A7SIII Price Australia

Here in Australia the Sony A7SIII costs $5,999 for the body only.

Release date

The Sony A7SIII will be available in Australia from early October, 2020.