Sonic 2 Will Spindash Into Theatres in 2022

Natalie Portman is ready to get jacked for Thor: Love and Thunder. The Sonic sequel has a release date, but everything else is still getting pushed back. Disney+ is crafting a new supernatural comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl, and your first seasonally inappropriate look at the Simpsons’ next Treehouse of Horror. Spoilers now!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Thor: Love and Thunder

Speaking to Serena Williams for an Instagram Live, Natalie Portman discussed her excitement for returning to Jane Foster.

She’s actually The Mighty Thor. The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she’s The Mighty Thor. We haven’t started [filming]. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I’ve got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part! Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what’s happening. It will be exciting and I’m interested to see if I can gain muscle.

Spooked

Much like the Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode “Halloween” or R.L. Stine’s “The Haunted Mask II,” THR reports Disney+ is developing a live-action supernatural comedy in which “trick or treaters are transformed into whatever costume they are wearing.” Peter Foott (The Young Offenders) is attached to direct from a script by Tyler Burton Smith (2019’s Child’s Play).

My Wife and I Bought a Ranch

According to Deadline, Netflix has made a seven-figure deal for the movie rights to My Wife and I Bought a Ranch, a short horror story by Matt Query posted on Reddit. The author’s brother, Harrison Query, has been hired to write the screenplay, said to follow Harry and Sasha, a couple who “find their dream house in a ranch in Idaho. He’s a soldier getting back to life, and they bid what they can, which is a lowball offer. They get the ranch but find they are not alone. Soon they meet their neighbours, who inform them that there is a malevolent spirit in the valley, one that manifests itself by coming to the house in the same manner at the start of each season. There are certain steps that must be followed to keep the spirit out of their house, and the tension and violence grows with each gory ritual as the duel between the spirits and the ex-Marine soldier becomes personal.”

Greenland

The upcoming Gerard Butler/Morena Baccarin meteor disaster movie has been pushed back from its August 14 U.S. release date to September 25, 2020. The film will still play overseas as planned, opening first in Belgium, France, and Scandinavia.

BREAKING: #GerardButler's #Greenland movie is moving from August 14, 2020 to September 25. The film will open overseas first including Belgium (July 29), France (Aug 5) and Scandinavia (Aug 12). pic.twitter.com/wFCVBqVoPk — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 24, 2020

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 (no, not that one) has been pushed back a month and will now reach theatres on December 17, 2021. [/Film]

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Meanwhile, Ben Schwartz revealed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently scheduled for an April 8, 2022 release date.

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5d — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 24, 2020

Hawkeye

According to The Illuminerdi, the upcoming Hawkeye television series is looking to cast “Arek,” an Eastern European male between 20-30 years old. The outlet speculates the role may be a placeholder name for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, a Polish mercenary and assassin who calls himself “The Clown.”

Invincible

Six Walking Dead actors will lend their voices to the Guardians of the Globe in Amazon’s animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible. Lauren Cohan will voice War Woman, Chad Coleman is Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz plays Red Rush, Lennie James joins as Darkwing, Ross Marquand will voice both The Immortal and Aquarius, with Sonequa Martin-Green as the Green Ghost. [Den Of Geek]

The Order

During a recent Comic-Com panel, producer Chad Oakes stated he’s “cautiously optimistic” The Order will receive a third season order at Netflix.

We hope to find out in the next few weeks how we are doing, and I know that the fan and the audience response has been incredible. It’s been amazing! So we’re really thankful to everybody out there for watching. The love comes through in all the blogs and the reviews and everything else. So we’re cautiously optimistic, and we hope that we can have some good news soon.

During the same panel, Katharine Isabelle suggested Cher play Vera’s mother in the series — a comment prompting Oakes to add he’s been in talks with the actress-singer.

Sorry it didn’t work out on Van Helsing, but how about The Order?

[Den Of Geek]

Stargirl

The Injustice Society takes the lead in the synopsis for “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. – Part 2,” the season finale of Stargirl.

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#113). Original airdate 8/11/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

The 100

The synopsis for “Etherea,” the August 12 episode of The 100 asks, “Where’s Bellamy?”

BELLAMY – Where in the universe is Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley)? Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#710). Original airdate 8/12/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Homer meets his Disney Princess and Hanna-Barbera counterparts in the first clip from this year’s Treehouse of Horror. Yes, it is still July, why did you ask?

NeXt

According to a new trailer, NeXt premieres October 6 on Fox.

Pandora

Finally, here’s the Comic-Con trailer for the second season of The CW’s Pandora.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.