Some Maniac Downloaded 34TB in a Month on Aussie Broadband

An Aussie Broadband user has managed to download a staggering 34TB of data in a month. This is the highest recorded usage on the NBN network. You love to see it.

The big reveal came during a Reddit AMA with Aussie Broadband managing director, Phil Britt. A user straight up asked about the most a user has download in a month. And Britt answered.

“Highest at the moment is 34TB and they’ll probably be hearing from us soon under the fair use policy,” Britt said on Reddit.

The ISP’s fair use policy stipulates customer’s must not use their service in a way that “would adversely affect Aussie Broadband’s network or reputation.”

This includes “using your service in a way that interferes with or poses a risk to our network or other customers’ services.”

This is most likely what Britt was referring to in the AMA. Smashing out a cheeky 34TB would certainly have impacted the network.

The fair use agreement also states that customers can’t use the service in a way that breaches Aussie Broadband’s wholesale agreement with NBN, as per its own fair use policy.

That is an jealous-inducing amount of data and the culprit must have been downloading almost constantly. Still, 34TB is still a tall order in Australia. Despite being on a residential connection there has to be more at play here.

Aussie Broadband won’t comment on the incident or what type of content was downloaded.

“We’re so sorry, but we’re unable to comment on this particular event because we are currently managing it,” a Aussie Broadband spokesperson said in an email.

Last year NBN Co revealed that someone on the network downloaded 26.8TB in June 2019. It stated this was its highest on record. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to NBN Co to confirm the Aussie Broadband figure.

If you’re the 34TB bandit, or know who it it, please get in touch. We’d love to chat to you about this triumph of human will and will keep it anon.