The News Of Tomorrow, Today

SDCC 2020 Exclusives From Mondo Include Ghostbusters, Bill and Ted, and Toothless

Germain Lussier

Published 8 hours ago: July 24, 2020 at 2:00 am -
Filed to:bill and teds excellent adventure
comic con 2020exclusiveghostbustershow to train your dragonio9ken taylormatt ryan tobinmondoposterssan diego comic conwe buy your kids
Comic-Con 2020 exclusives from Mondo: Bill and Ted, Ghostbusters, and How to Train Your Dragon. (Image: Mondo - Matt Ryan Tobin, We Buy Your Kids, Ken Taylor)
Comic-Con 2020 exclusives from Mondo: Bill and Ted, Ghostbusters, and How to Train Your Dragon. (Image: Mondo - Matt Ryan Tobin, We Buy Your Kids, Ken Taylor)

Anyone out there completely overwhelmed with the sheer mountain of Comic-Con 2020 exclusives available online? If so, our apologies, we’re about to make it much, much, worse.

Along with all the great toys, Mondo is releasing a ton of exclusive posters and we’re excited to debut just three of them. We’ve got Ghostbusters by We Buy Your Kids, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure by Matt Ryan Tobin, and two versions of How to Train Your Dragon by Ken Taylor. That’s in addition to the art devoted to Star Wars, Dark Knight, Spider-Verse, and more that have already been revealed.

For now though, here are the new posters exclusive to Gizmodo. First up is Ghostbusters by We Buy Your Kids. It’s an 18 x 24-inch screenprint in an edition of 150 and costs $US50 ($70).

Ghostbusters - We Buy Your Kids (Image: Mondo)

Second is Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure by Matt Ryan Tobin. It’s a 24 x 36-inch screenprint in an edition of 225 and costing $US50 ($70) as well.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure by Matt Ryan Tobin (Image: Mondo)

Finally, we’ve got How to Train Your Dragon by Ken Taylor. There are two versions, a regular edition of 225 and a variant edition of 125. Both are 36 x 24-inch screenprints costing $US50 ($70) and $US70 ($98) respectively.

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>How to Train Your Dragon</em>

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>How to Train Your Dragon</em>

All three of those properties are excellent and each artist puts their unique, unmistakable spin on it. We Buy Your Kids always comes with the abstract awesome, Tobin takes an epic scene and makes you feel it, and Taylor, of course, does hero poses like no one else. All three posters will be on sale Sunday, July 26 at mondoshop.com/comic-con starting at 2 a.m. AEST.

But that’s not all. While those are new debuts, Mondo has already revealed a bunch of other posters that will be on sale at the above link throughout the rest of the weekend. Here’s a quick gallery. Head to mondoshop.com/comic-con for more info.

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse</em>

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>Star Wars</em>

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla</em>

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>Batman: The Animated Series</em>

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>Batman: The Animated Series</em>

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>The Dark Knight</em>

Image: Mondo, Other

Image: Mondo, Other

<em>The Dark Knight</em>

Again, for more details, head to Mondo’s Comic-Con page.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.