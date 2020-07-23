SDCC 2020 Exclusives From Mondo Include Ghostbusters, Bill and Ted, and Toothless

Anyone out there completely overwhelmed with the sheer mountain of Comic-Con 2020 exclusives available online? If so, our apologies, we’re about to make it much, much, worse.

Along with all the great toys, Mondo is releasing a ton of exclusive posters and we’re excited to debut just three of them. We’ve got Ghostbusters by We Buy Your Kids, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure by Matt Ryan Tobin, and two versions of How to Train Your Dragon by Ken Taylor. That’s in addition to the art devoted to Star Wars, Dark Knight, Spider-Verse, and more that have already been revealed.

For now though, here are the new posters exclusive to Gizmodo. First up is Ghostbusters by We Buy Your Kids. It’s an 18 x 24-inch screenprint in an edition of 150 and costs $US50 ($70).

Ghostbusters - We Buy Your Kids (Image: Mondo)

Second is Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure by Matt Ryan Tobin. It’s a 24 x 36-inch screenprint in an edition of 225 and costing $US50 ($70) as well.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure by Matt Ryan Tobin (Image: Mondo)

Finally, we’ve got How to Train Your Dragon by Ken Taylor. There are two versions, a regular edition of 225 and a variant edition of 125. Both are 36 x 24-inch screenprints costing $US50 ($70) and $US70 ($98) respectively.

Image: Mondo, Other <em>How to Train Your Dragon</em> Image: Mondo, Other <em>How to Train Your Dragon</em>

All three of those properties are excellent and each artist puts their unique, unmistakable spin on it. We Buy Your Kids always comes with the abstract awesome, Tobin takes an epic scene and makes you feel it, and Taylor, of course, does hero poses like no one else. All three posters will be on sale Sunday, July 26 at mondoshop.com/comic-con starting at 2 a.m. AEST.

But that’s not all. While those are new debuts, Mondo has already revealed a bunch of other posters that will be on sale at the above link throughout the rest of the weekend. Here’s a quick gallery. Head to mondoshop.com/comic-con for more info.

Image: Mondo, Other <em>Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse</em> Image: Mondo, Other <em>Star Wars</em> Image: Mondo, Other <em>Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla</em> Image: Mondo, Other <em>Batman: The Animated Series</em> Image: Mondo, Other <em>Batman: The Animated Series</em> Image: Mondo, Other <em>The Dark Knight</em> Image: Mondo, Other <em>The Dark Knight</em>

Again, for more details, head to Mondo’s Comic-Con page.