Save On These Wireless Sennheiser Headphones

If you’re looking to pick up some quality headphones while on a budget, Amazon has deals for Sennheiser’s HD 350BT and HD 450BT. The 350BT is currently selling for $179, so you’ll save yourself $20. The 450BT is going for $218, which is a solid $81 off the RRP.

Both pairs are decent mid-level, wireless headphones, sharing the ability to access Virtual Assistant with a 30 hour battery. The major between difference between the two is that the 450BT has active-noise cancellation, the 350BT does not.

If you’ve got some money to spare on a new pair of high-end headphones, you can grab Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II for $495 over at Amazon. That’s a 10% slashed off the RRP, so you’ll save $54.

Released in October last year, Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II are rock solid headphones. You’ve got some fantastic audio performance bundled up in a nice matte black package.

These over-the-ear headphones have an adaptive noise cancelling function that respond to your surroundings. This is especially handy if you’re working from home and need to drown out your loud roommate or the roadworks that only seem to run during your Zoom calls. Speaking of working from home, these cans have a triple microphone array, which helps to maintain crisp speech clarity while on a call.

There are more benefits of the PXC 550-II that extend past the home office. It has built-in voice command controls, which allow you to access the virtual assistant of your paired device, including Alex, Siri and Google Assistant. If you’re after a pair of headphones for your general audio needs, even at full price, you can’t go wrong with these. I’ve been a long time buyer of Sennheiser’s headphones, purely because of their consistently great sound quality, and I’d recommend these to anyone looking for a good pair.

They connect to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth (I will do anything to avoid my iPhone’s dreaded headphone jack adaptor), and have touch sensitive controls, with a battery life of up to 30 hours. The headphones even come with a decent carry case, which is great if you’re like me and constantly ruining expensive things by haphazardly throwing them in your backpack.

