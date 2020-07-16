Save Over $160 On These Noise Cancelling Sennheiser Headphones

If you’re looking for a new pair of high-end headphones, then do we have a deal for you. You can grab a pair Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II headphones for $384 over at Amazon, saving yourself a whopping $165. That’s a 30% price slash off of the RRP.

Released in October last year, Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II are rock solid headphones. You’ve got some fantastic audio performance bundled up in a nice matte black package. They’re neither bulky or flashy, giving the cans a nice air of professionalism.

These over-the-ear headphones have an adaptive noise cancelling function that respond to your surroundings. This is especially handy if you’re working from home and need to drown out your loud roommate or the roadworks that only seem to run during your Zoom calls. Speaking of working from home, these cans have a triple microphone array, which helps to maintain crisp speech clarity while on a call.

There are more benefits of the PXC 550-II that extend past the home office. It has built-in voice command controls, which allow you to access the virtual assistant of your paired device, including Alex, Siri and Google Assistant. If you’re after a pair of headphones for your general audio needs, even at full price, you can’t go wrong with these. I’ve been a long time buyer of Sennheiser’s headphones, purely because of their consistently great sound quality, and I’d recommend these to anyone looking for a good pair.

They connect to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth (I will do anything to avoid my iPhone’s dreaded headphone jack adapter), and have touch sensitive controls, with a battery life of up to 30 hours. The headphones even come with a decent carry case, which is great if you’re like me and constantly ruining expensive things by haphazardly throwing them in your backpack.

