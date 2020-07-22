Samsung Just Announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G Early, for Some Reason

Even though all rumours and leaks pointed towards Samsung announcing the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip at Unpacked next month (which would have made a lot of sense), Samsung’s gone and launched it today. I guess it’s because there’s already so much going on at Unpacked that there wasn’t time for such a small announcement to be included.

Really there’s nothing all that special about this phone, beyond the 5G, because the Galaxy Z Flip has already been around for the past several months. Of course this does mean the guts are different, with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset instead of the 855+, but otherwise we’re talking about the exact same phone. Same foldable screen, same features, and software, but with 5G. And available in new colours (grey and bronze).

The price is also different, this time costing $US1,450 ($2,030) instead of the $US1,380 ($1,932) it costs to get the 4G model. Australian pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

Considering the increase in the U.S., the $2,000 mark seems like a good number to work with until Samsung confirms otherwise.

The phone will be available around the world from August 7. [Samsung]