The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Images Leak

Holly Brockwell

Published 19 mins ago: July 2, 2020 at 10:27 am -
Filed to:gizmodo uk
samsungsamsung galaxy z flipxpost

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

We’re expecting a 5G version of Samsung’s adorable clamshell phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, any time now – and it looks like the design has leaked.

The device recently cleared TENAA certification and thanks to the beady-eyed folks at MySmartPrice, we now have images that reveal… that it looks pretty much exactly the same as the existing Z Flip.

Same clamshell design, same centred punch-hole camera on the inside screen, same two cameras on the back, etc etc.

We have heard rumours that the 5G phone might come in a frosted finish made of anti-glare glass, which has a frosted or etched finish, and the charcoal grey handset does look quite matte in the images.

Obviously, the main and most important difference is that it has 5G, which will be the selling point. 5G phones still haven’t really taken off in the UK, but it makes sense to buy a future-proofed phone rather than one you’ll have to update when 5G is the done thing, so we think this little grey square will find its market when it comes out, likely next month. [SamMobile]

All images via TENAA

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.