Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Images Leak

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

We’re expecting a 5G version of Samsung’s adorable clamshell phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, any time now – and it looks like the design has leaked.

The device recently cleared TENAA certification and thanks to the beady-eyed folks at MySmartPrice, we now have images that reveal… that it looks pretty much exactly the same as the existing Z Flip.

Same clamshell design, same centred punch-hole camera on the inside screen, same two cameras on the back, etc etc.

We have heard rumours that the 5G phone might come in a frosted finish made of anti-glare glass, which has a frosted or etched finish, and the charcoal grey handset does look quite matte in the images.

Obviously, the main and most important difference is that it has 5G, which will be the selling point. 5G phones still haven’t really taken off in the UK, but it makes sense to buy a future-proofed phone rather than one you’ll have to update when 5G is the done thing, so we think this little grey square will find its market when it comes out, likely next month. [SamMobile]

All images via TENAA