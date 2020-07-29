Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Hands-On Video Leaks

The Samsung leaks just keep coming, ahead of the big launch event next week.

Today’s big leak is a hands-on video of the Galaxy Watch 3, which has already been revealed in various guises.

The three-minute video was published by TechTalkTV, which hasn’t named its source, but it does look pretty convincing.

The hands-on takes us through the process of pairing with a phone, going through the tutorial on the Watch itself, and navigating with the rotating bezel. Which is a welcome sight, since the Galaxy Watch had one but the Galaxy Watch Active 2 conspicuously did not.

As per previous leaks, the video mentions the Watch’s heart rate, ECG, blood pressure and waterproofing functions, although sadly does not demonstrate the “do the wanker gesture to cancel a call” function.

It does show some of the watch faces revealed yesterday, though.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will be launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 6, with the same 21st August release date as the headliner, the Galaxy Note 20.

According to our trusty source, there’ll be two models: 41mm and 45mm, available in rose gold, black, and silver. The 45mm option will also be available in a more expensive Titanium body.

Both sizes will apparently be available with Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity options, with the 41mm costing a respective £399 ($720) and £429 ($775) and the 45mm costing £419 ($756) and £449 ($811). The Titanium 45mm model is only available as a Wi-Fi model and costs £579 ($1,045), presumably because titanium isn’t exactly cheap.

You’ll also get a free wireless charging pad if you pre-order.

Does Samsung have anything left up its (literal) sleeve for the Galaxy Watch 3? We’ll find out next week. [Slashgear]

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for a confirmed Australian release date and local pricing.