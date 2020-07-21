Russian Sci-Fi Horror Sputnik Offers a Timely Reminder of the Importance of Quarantine

The ominous mention of “an incident in space” opens this eerie trailer for Egor Abramenko’s Sputnik, and it soon becomes clear that the very worst of all that loaded phrase implies is about to come true — namely that something alien has tagged along back to Earth, and containing it is going to be a nightmarish task.

When a doctor known for her unconventional approach to medicine (Oksana Akinshina) is summoned to a top-secret lab to investigate, she finds a cosmonaut (Pyotr Fyodorov) whose body is harbouring some kind of dangerous extraterrestrial parasite. She also comes to find out that the military is very eager to control and exploit said parasite. As a certain Ellen Ripley might warn them, these sorts of things never end well, do they?

Sputnik hits theatres and VOD August 14.