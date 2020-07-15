OnePlus Shows Off the OnePlus Nord, Comes With Another Camera Redesign

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

OnePlus is really going hard on the OnePlus Nord, so much so that even with an impending launch day it can’t stop teasing us with details about the phone. Today we get a look at the phone itself, including another redesign of the camera array.

This latest tease took place in during an interview between YouTuber Marques Brownlee and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. In it he showed off the design of the OnePlus Nord, which features a vertical camera display on the left-hand side of the phone – reminiscent of the cameras array on devices like the Huawei P30. It’s also the third kind of camera design OnePlus has released in the past 12 months, since the 7T has a circular camera array, while the 7T Pro and 8 series had a central vertical set up.

This is a company that loves to fiddle with the cameras, and not really explain why it’s done things that way.

Other details shown off include a blue colouring, a dual-lens front camera using the cutout design, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765 chipset, and the fact that the Nord will not have IP-rated water resistance.

The whole interview is an interesting listen, particularly if you’re interested in the economics of smartphone production. But for most of you, the fact we’re getting more OnePlus Nord teases is the main draw. [Marques Brownlee]