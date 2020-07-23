Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s Ghost Hunting Comedy Has Dropped Its First Trailer

When Nick Frost and Simon Pegg team up, the results are usually very good. That’s one of the many reasons why we’re pumped for Truth Seekers, the latest creation from the stars of Spaced, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, and Paul.

Truth Seekers’ eight-episode first season will debut this spring on Amazon Prime. Before today, nobody had seen anything from the show just yet, but the team (which also includes co-writers Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz) just debuted the first trailer during its Comic-Con at Home panel. If you missed it, or you want to watch it again, here it is.

In the show, Frost stars as Gus, a broadband installer by day, online paranormal investigator by night. From there the premise is rather simple: He and his team seek the truth about ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — until everything starts to get a little too real and they find themselves in the middle of something bigger than themselves.

As for Pegg, he has a supporting role. He plays Dave, Gus’s boss at a broadband company called Smile. Pegg said during the panel that the company, and his character, “may or may not be nefarious.” And that wearing the wig you see above was a must.

If you’d like to know more, you can watch the full panel below. In it, the four creators discuss the show’s X-Files and Arthur C. Clarke inspirations, how Pegg and co-star Malcolm McDowell bonded over Star Trek, and some stories about Pegg and Frost actually going ghost hunting before they were famous.

Truth Seekers does not yet have a release date but we’d be willing to bet it’ll be near Halloween.