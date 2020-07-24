New iPhone 12 Leak Includes Battery Size, November Release Date

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Alrighty, rumour fans: there’s a new leak on the upcoming Apple iPhone 12, and it’s an interesting one. According to Macotakara, “multiple Chinese suppliers” have confirmed that the 12 won’t be launched until late October, with the 4G version available the same month and the 5G variant coming in November.

No prizes for guessing the reason for the delay: covid-bloody-19.

Of course, this is only a rumour, and may turn out to be complete bobbins. There’s also every chance that Apple itself doesn’t yet know what’s going to happen: things are changing pretty quickly in these weird hell-times.

The report also contradicts other legit-sounding rumours, for instance one from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said there won’t be a 4G iPhone at all, and that all the handset varieties will have 5G.

Additionally, analysts at Wedbush recently claimed the iPhone 12 had overcome its supply difficulties and was back on track for launching in September as usual.

Meanwhile, another rumour about the supposedly disappointing battery capacity of the iPhone 12 has surfaced on Twitter via an apparent SafetyKorea filing. This filing apparently gives the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery size as 2,775 mAh – that’s smaller than the 3,046 mAh of the iPhone 11 Pro.

That correlates with the previous leak, which also gave 2,775 for the iPhone Pro, and just 2,227 mAh for the regular iPhone 12. As we said at the time, it’s not all about numbers with batteries – it’ll come down to how the phone performs with everyday use. Benchmarks are far more effective than capacities at figuring that out, because things like software efficiency improvements can make a big difference to actual stamina.

As far as we know, there’ll be four models of the iPhone 12 this year, and apparently they’ll come without a charger or earbuds. But as for when, that seems to be anyone’s guess right now. We’ll keep you posted. [9To5Mac]