Netflix’s Into the Night Outruns the Sun Long Enough to Get a Second Season

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: July 6, 2020 at 7:00 am -
From Into the Night's first season. (Image: Netflix)
Netflix’s Into the Night is a point of personal fascination for me, for the sole and entire reason that is absolutely bizarre. A thriller about literally outrunning the sun, it is a weird melange of influences and concepts, including being inspired by a novel (Jacek Dukaj’s The Old Axolotl) that it does not resemble in any obvious way. Improbably, its journey will continue.

From various webcams across the world, the cast of Into the Night, including Jan Bivjoet, Nabil Mallat, and Pauline Etienne, announced via Netflix that the Dutch show will be getting a second season. They all seem a little surprised, and honestly, same.

The last season ended with a cliffhanger and the possibility of a reprieve from the terrible onslaught of the Earth’s singular source of light and heat. Perhaps, in season two, we’ll get revenge. Or get uploaded into robot bodies, if the novel inspiration is anything to go by. I really don’t know.

