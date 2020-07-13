Here’s a Deeply Cursed Muppets Adaptation of Hamilton

For the past week and a half the internet has been going crazy for Hamilton after it arrived on Disney+. While memes and discussions were to be expected, nobody anticipated a Muppets Hamilton. And yet there is one… and it’s hilariously cursed.

Hamilton Act 1 but it’s Muppets has been birthed into the world by YouTuber Ricky Downes III. It covers the first half of the musical up until, and including, Non-Stop.

Cast List

Kermit the Frog plays the titular role of Hamilton, opposite is long-time love miss Piggy as Eliza. I’m also pleased to confirm that Statler and Waldorf also make an appearance. Here’s a full list of the cast:

Alexander Hamilton – Kermit the Frog

Aaron Burr – The Great Gonzo

Eliza Schuyler – Miss Piggy

Marquis de LaFozette – Fozzie Bear

George Washington – Sam the Eagle

Angelica Schuyler – Camilla the Chicken

John Laurens – Beaker

Hercules Mulligan – Rowlf the Dog

King George III – Animal

Peggy Schuyler – Janice

Samuel Seabury – The Swedish Chef

Charles Lee – Elmo

Congressional Delegates – Floyd and Zoot

Crazy Patriot – Crazy Harry

Statler and Waldorf – Themselves

Watch Muppets Hamilton

While the whole Muppets Hamilton situation is largely hilarious, what perhaps killed me the most was the part of Angelica. This powerhouse role has been handed to Camilla the Chicken, who just clucks her way through every line. It truly makes Satisfied a piece of audible art.

You can bless your ears with the entire thing right here:

If you want to skip between tracks, here are the timestamps:

0:00 Alexander Hamilton

4:09 Aaron Burr, Sir

6:45 My Shot

12:28 The Story of Tonight

14:01 The Schuyler Sisters

17:09 (Chef) Refuted

19:01 You’ll Be Back

22:33 Right Hand Man

28:04 A Winter’s Ball

29:13 Helpless

33:37 Satisfied

39:05 The Story of Tonight (Reprise)

41:03 Wait For It

44:23 Stay Alive

47:03 Ten Duel Commandments

48:51 Meet Me Inside

50:14 That Would Be Enough

53:12 Guns and Ships

55:20 History Has Its Eyes on You

56:59 Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)

01:01:09 What Comes Next

01:02:48 Dear Theodosia

01:05:52 Non-Stop

Fingers crossed that we get the second-half at some point too.