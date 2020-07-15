Mozilla’s $US5 ($7)-a-Month VPN Could Be Worth a Shot

Mozilla, the privacy and security nonprofit and maker of the Firefox browser, is launching its very own VPN.

Following a beta testing period, the organisation is now officially rolling out the Mozilla VPN for $US5 ($7) per month. VPNs are used for accessing out-of-region information and protecting yourself when browsing on public networks. (For more on why you should be using a VPN, see this post.) With the Mozilla VPN, a single subscription can be used on up to five devices, there are no bandwidth limitations, and it’s immediately available for users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand. The company said it plans to expand to other countries later on this year.

The Mozilla VPN is currently available for Android and Windows 10, but its iOS version is still in beta. The company notes on its website that Linux and Max support is “coming soon.”

Mozilla’s isn’t too far off from the prices of other popular subscription VPNs already on the market. Private Internet Access, for example, costs around $US3 ($4) per month if you pay per year (or, around $US10 ($14) per month paid monthly). ProtonVPN Plus, meanwhile, costs about $US9 ($13) per month. According to Mozilla, this VPN is meant to be fairly straightforward and easy to navigate, meaning it may be a good option for folks who are beginner VPN users.

Some of the biggest things to consider when shopping around for a VPN is who’s behind it, what it’s logging, and your individual needs in terms of features and speed. Every company needs to make money, and it’s important to consider what an organisation is getting in return for making its product low-cost or free to you.

Mozilla VPN states it doesn’t log or track any network activity and adheres to Mozilla’s Data Privacy Principles. The VPN also doesn’t “partner with third-party analytics platforms who want to build a profile of what you do online,” the company says. According to Wired, Mozilla has ordered a third-party audit of the product, with a report on its findings made available later this year.