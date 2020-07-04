Mike Flanagan’s Version of Stephen King’s Revival Is Going to Be Bleak

Mike Flanagan’s version of Doctor Sleep was a fairly hopeful film. It had closure, the overcoming of trauma, the tying up of loose ends. Revival, Flanagan’s next tackling of a Stephen King property, looks like it’s going to have none of that. Misery it is! (Not Misery, though.)

Revival, in case you’re not an expert on the Kingography, is a weird little cosmic horror-ish story about a minister who isn’t very good at the ministry and a young man with a drug problem as their stories intersect and re-intersect over decades. In a recent interview on the Kingscast podcast, Flanagan discussed his approach to the material, which he found liberating because of how brazenly dark it allowed him to get.

“What I love about it is it’s a return to cosmic horror, which I think is so fun,” he said, as transcribed by Digital Spy. “It is relentlessly dark and cynical and I’m enjoying the hell out of that.”

He went on to say that viewers shouldn’t expect him to find a spark of hope or a happy ending in this one. “This one was a really fun piece of material for me because I get to be like, ‘Oh you want a dark ending? Cool, get ready,’” he said.

So Doctor Sleep this one won’t be. With no release date yet, Revival is still in very early stages, with actors attached, though Flanagan is developing it with producer Trevor Macy.