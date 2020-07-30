Lockdown Creation Host Shows What Happens When You Get Zoom Bombed by a Demon

Remember found footage horror? As 2020 continues to take its toll on traditional filmmaking, movies like Host aren’t wasting any time on sparking a new wave of DIY creation. It’s about a group of friends who meet up over Zoom for a séance — a fun little distraction during quarantine. Right? WRONG!

Now streaming on Shudder, Host was created by director Rob Savage (who’s got a Sam Raimi-produced project on the horizon), who “never set foot in the same room as his actors at any point during production and instead directed them remotely,” according to the horror channel, with the actors handling their own camerawork and lighting while helping stage any practical effects. Check out the trailer!

In case you’re worried about the technical limitations that might affect a movie filmed entirely over Zoom, note that Savage has your back — Host runs just under an hour. The film stars Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Edward Linard, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, and Emma Louise Webb, and is now streaming on Shudder.