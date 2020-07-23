The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The LG Velvet is a Surprisingly Affordable Phone With a Name You Won’t Instantly Forget

Published 35 mins ago: July 24, 2020 at 9:17 am -
Filed to:au
lglg velvet
lg velvet australia

After the release of the questionable V50 ThinQ last year, some wondered if LG would stay in the phone game in Australia. Especially after it didn’t bring its follow up device here. But rather than abandon all hope, the Korean manufacturer has engaged in a hard reset on its approach to devices and price points. This is the LG Velvet.

Ding Dong the V is dead

It seems that LG may have finally cast off the shackles of its confusing naming conventions. No more strings of letters and numbers that sound like something Elon Musk would name a child. No more sticking a ‘Q’ where it doesn’t belong.

The LG Velvet harks back to a time where LG had a bit of fun. A time where it called phones things like ‘Chocolate’.

This is a welcome change.

LG Velvet Price in Australia

More importantly, LG is pivoting on its value proposition. Rather than trying to compete in the $1,700 and above price bracket, it has scaled back. It’s a pleasant surprise.

The LG Velvet will cost just $899 in Australia —  a far more conservative approach to market than the V5o ThinQ.

Revealing just how much things have changed over the past few years, LG is referring to this as a ‘mid-range’ price point. And while the company is right about this, I wish it wasn’t for the sake of consumers.

Still, it’s an impressive price and direction for LG.

LG Velvet Specs

For your mid-range dollars you’ll get:

  • Qualcomm SnapdragonTM SM7250
  • 5G capability
  • 6.8-inch FHD+ 2,460 x 1,080  display
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB storage (with microSD up to 2TB)
  • 4,300mAH battery
  • 48MP, 8Mp wide and 5MP depth rear lenses
  • 16MP front camera

In Australia you can get the LG Velvet in Aurora White or Aurora Grey.

Availability

We don’t have a hard release date but LG did confirm that it would be before the end of July. So it will be in a matter of days.

While carrier partners haven’t been announced yet, we understand that Vodafone will have the LG Velvet on a plan. It’s not confirmed but the My Vodafone app came preinstalled on review devices.

We’ll update this post once we know more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

