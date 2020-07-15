Kobo Nia: Australian Pricing, Release Date, Specs and More

Kobo’s latest device is great for book lovers and casual readers looking for a budget-friendly eReader.

The Kobo Nia is an affordable new E Ink device designed for eReader newbies. It’s extremely compact, runs a simple interface and features full display illumination for nighttime reading.

What are its features and where can I buy eBooks?

The Kobo Nia features a portable six-inch (15 centimetre) 1024 x 758 212 ppi resolution touch screen and 8GB of in-built storage. This equates to about 6,000 ebooks, so you should be kept very busy. It weighs 172 grams and should fit into your hands easily.

It’s packed with a 1,000 mAh battery that’ll keep your device going for weeks depending on your battery saving settings — the backlit display will chew through power faster, but this is easily switched off for hours of solid reading time.

As with most eReaders, you’ll be able to purchase books from the Kobo eStore or provide your own with easy plug-in and click-and-drag functionality. If your local library offers OverDrive (Libby) access, you’ll also be able to borrow digital ebooks on the device.

Where can I buy one, and what’s the cost?

The Kobo Nia will retail for $149.95 in Australia. It’ll be available at select retailers as well as Kobo’s Australian website. Pre-orders will be available from July 15 with the device landing in stores and online from July 21.

Sold separately is the Kobo Nia SleepCover, a flexible leather sleeve for protection. It comes in black, aqua and “lemon” (yellow) but no price is currently confirmed for this accessory.

eReaders have never been more popular, thanks to the pandemic

As libraries and book publishers lean more heavily into eBook sales and distribution, eReaders are becoming more popular with regular readers. Importantly, the coronavirus era has also seen more people spending free time reading at home.

“In recent months, eBooks have really come into their own, with an astounding influx of new users and a global surge in time spent reading,” said Rakuten Kobo CEO Michael Tamblyn in a press release provided to Gizmodo Australia. “From March to July, we saw Kobo users globally spending 93 per cent more time reading than the year before. We have also had a flood of new readers trying and falling in love with eReading … for the first time.”

There’s never been a better time to join the eReading train.

Gizmodo Australia is currently reviewing the Kobo Nia. Stay tuned for a full review of the device.