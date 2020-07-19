Keanu Reeves’ Constantine Is Hoping for a Big Screen Resurrection

Chucky is back and ready for some Syfy action in a new teaser. The Boys season two may be even more disgusting than the first. Plus Denis Villeneuve’s Dune gets some reshoots plus updates from Doom Patrol, NOS4A2, and more.

The Tiger’s Apprentice

THR reports Henry Golding will voice the shapeshifting tiger Mr. Hu in Paramount’s upcoming animated film adaption of The Tiger’s Apprentice.

Dune

Rebecca Ferguson revealed she’ll be heading back to Budapest soon for reshoots on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

@dunemovie heading back to Budapest soon:Ish for some additional shots, can’t wait to see everyone and get back under that hood!

Constantine 2

In a recent interview with /Film, Constantine director Francis Lawrence discussed his initial plans for a sequel to 2005’s Constantine.

I think we all wanted to do it. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated movie. By responsible, I mean we’d make a movie that wouldn’t cost quite as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. We worked on the sequel for a while. It was tricky to come up with where to take it…Unfortunately, I don’t even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes. You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don’t have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer.

Later in the interview, Lawrence revealed he’s discussed reviving the project with Keanu Reeves and producer Akiva Goldsman in light of the first film’s burgeoning cult following.

We have been talking about it recently. It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realising there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make. Keanu, Akiva, and I have actually talked about it.

Untitled Natalie Erika James Movie

In a recent interview with Fangoria Magazine (via Bloody-Disgusting) Relic director Natalie Erika James revealed she’s working on a “Japanese folk horror” script in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Wicker Man.”

I’m writing a few things, and they’re in subgenres of horror I would say. The one that’s furthest along is a Japanese folk horror which is very in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Wicker Man, that kind of thing. It has to do with pregnancy and the push and pull between self-hood and motherhood because… it does feel like a horror story. I feel like nothing in your life can prepare you for the trauma of childbirth, at least not in what I witnessed when my sister went through it.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which may-or-may-not take some creative liberties with Iain Reid’s novel.

Brave New World

Streaming service Peacock has released a new behind-the-scenes feature of its Brave New World adaptation.

Cursed

Netflix’s Arthurian adaptation Cursed — based on Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler’s new book — gets an explanatory video.

Hannibal

Speaking at Nerdist’s Hannibal cast reunion, Bryan Fuller stated he’s “very hopeful” the series could return for a fourth season.

I am very hopeful. The great thing about the idea that if we are going to be meeting [back up with Hannibal and Will] and it takes five, six, seven years or what have you, that’s just how long they’ve been on the lam. Then the story picks up from that point. And we’ll adapt.

Fuller went on to state a potential fourth season would be aesthetically “sunny and sweaty” compared to the wet and overcast look we’ve seen previously.

It’s very sort of sunny and sweaty, as compared to the cold, harsh realities of Toronto. I think it would be fun to go sunny and sweaty and beachy. A whole new temperature to the cinema.

When asked whether Clarice, the upcoming Silence of the Lambs series scuttled his plans to adapt the novel, Fuller stated he plans to “see what happens” once it premieres later this year.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the show moving forward, and whether…if there ever is to be a Silence of the Lambs miniseries with this cast.

Wynonna Earp

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of Wynonna Earp’s fourth season, “On the Road Again” and “Friends in Low Places.”

On the Road Again Wynonna Earp races to find a way into the Garden before her sister is trapped forever.

Friends in Low Places Wynonna works with a new ally to rescue her family, but reunions come at a price.

NOS4A2

Vic gets her knife fixed in the synopsis for “The Hourglass,” the sixth episode of NOS4A2’s second season.

Maggie puts herself in danger attempting to take a dark strong creative off the board; Vic and Lou work to repair Vic’s knife; Linda and Chris grapple with Vic’s gift; Wayne makes a mysterious friend.

The Boys

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jack Quaid teased the second season of The Boys goes “above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments.”

We have gone so much further. No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments.

Chucky

Syfy has released a teaser for their upcoming Child’s Play television series.

Stargirl

The Injustice Society discuss their characters in an informal featuette filmed in quarantine.

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Doom Patrol receives a mysterious package in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Dumb Patrol.”

