In The Rain’s Season 3 Trailer, Humanity Will Either Survive or Become the Virus

Talk about an untested vaccine. In the debut trailer for the third and final season of Netflix’s The Rain, the man who controls the most deadly virus in history plans to infect the rest of the world so they can all be like him. But is succumbing to the disease actually a cure, or does the corporation behind the plan have ulterior motives? All signs point to the latter.

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Rain, a Scandinavian dystopian sci-fi series about a dangerous virus that kills people if it makes physical contact. Unfortunately it’s infected rainfall, which means every droplet from the sky is a death sentence. Simone (Alba August) and her brother Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) survived the worst of the epidemic by hiding out in a bunker, and have since been on the run from Apollon, the militarised corporation that’s controlling what’s left of Scandinavia. At least, they were.

As we see in the season three trailer, Rasmus has sided with Apollon and plans to help them in their cause as he’s the only one who can. Rasmus has long had a connection to the virus, since his father (a former Apollon scientist) created it to try and cure him of a disease. However, as the virus’ strength has grown, so have his powers. He can now use the virus to infect anyone he wants — and, as we saw in the season two finale, he can infect people just enough to save their lives or even bring them back from the death.

Now, Rasmus has teamed up with Apollon to try and purposefully infect others with the virus so they can build antibodies. It seems like a noble cause — especially given everything we’re going through right now as we sit and hope for a novel coronavirus vaccine — but it’s clear that Apollon has ulterior motives. Does the cure have unpleasant side effects? Does Apollon plan on rationing it to those they feel “deserve” it? Or is there something even more terrible going on?

The Rain was created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo. The final season debuts on August 6.