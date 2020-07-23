In the First Teaser for Amazon’s Utopia Reboot, a Comic Book Has a Strange Effect on the Real World

Comic books often take inspiration from the real world — but most of them are not hiding actual conspiracy theories within their pages. In Amazon’s upcoming series Utopia, however, that’s exactly the case. Biological warfare! String beans! A viral pandemic and… bunny masks? Check out the first teaser here.

Utopia — which has nothing to do with the Thomas More classic, but rather is a remake of a British series that ran from 2013-2014 — is an eight-episode thriller that imagines a group of nerdy pals start to catch on that the cult graphic novel they all love is actually not a work of fiction.

Here’s a couple more peeks at the series:

Dan Byrd as Ian, Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson, Jessica Rothe as Samantha, and Ashleigh LaThrop as Becky. (Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Prime Video)

John Cusack (centre holding glass) and Cory Michael Smith (right wearing tie) on Utopia. (Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Amazon Prime Video)

Today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel featured Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), who adapted the series and is one of its executive producers, as well as stars John Cusack (who plays an eccentric billionaire), Sasha Lane (who plays the comic’s real-life hero), Rainn Wilson, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Jessica Rothe.

Look for Utopia coming soon to Amazon Prime.