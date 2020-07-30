How to Watch Samsung’s Unpacked Note 20 Event in Australia

Another year, another lineup of new Samsung products to unpack with the Note 20 and Galacy Z Fold 2. Despite the rocky year it’s been for phone companies, Samsung is forging ahead with Galaxy Unpacked 2020 and here’s what you can expect from it.

What is Samsung’s Unpacked event?

Like Apple, Samsung hosts two major events each year to unveil new products to excited fans. In February before the Big Doom arrived it was all about the Samsung Galaxy S20. But now it’s got another in store for August.

During that event, Samsung announced a number of flagship products, including the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Galaxy Buds+.

Unpacked events in the second half of the year usually mean a new Galaxy Note model while the February events have been reserved for the Galaxy S series.

That said, you can never truly know given everyone’s mostly relying on leaks and trends from previous years’ announcements.

What are we expecting?

As expected, there’s plenty of fanfare around this year’s release. Numerous leaks over recent months show it’s likely to be a few interesting surprises.

We’ll start with the weird first up, which this year goes to Samsung’s rumoured new flip model — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2.

Not too much is known about this potential sequel to the Galaxy Fold other than its robot-esque name, suggestions it’ll come with 5G model and leaked images showing a hole-punch selfie camera. One thing we can say fairly safely is that it’s probably going to cost a small fortune like its predecessor. In the middle of a recession and global pandemic, let’s see how that flies.

Bendy phones aside, an announcement on the rumoured Galaxy Note 20 is expected. According to the leaks, which are never in short supply, it’ll sport a baby camera bump, an S-pen and a particularly thin body.

Specs-wise, the two Note 20 models, standard and Ultra, are expected to come with a 6.42-inch and 6.98-inch display, respectively.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Note 20: All the Leaks and Rumours So Far

Outside of the anticipated Galaxy phone models, little else is known. It’s possible there could be updates to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Flip series but we’ll have to wait and see what’s on the table.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in Australia

Now for the part you likely clicked on this article for — how to watch the damn thing given we’re Down Under.

Unlike previous years, the event will be completely live streamed — because, you know, COVID-19 — so you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your couch or bed. That part’s important because it’s on at a nasty time for most of us.

For Australians on the east coast, the event will begin from midnight, Thursday August 6. For Western Australians, it’s a more palatable 10pm on Wednesday August 5. Those in Adelaide and Darwin will be able to tune in from 11.30pm on the Wednesday.

The live stream will be viewable on Samsung’s website at your designated time or on Samsung’s YouTube to watch it all unfold.