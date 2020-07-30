You Can Now Install Mac OS 8 on Modern Computers

That’s right, Mac OS 8 is now available on your modern day devices. It looks like its time to fire up some Nuke Nukem 3D.

Mac OS 8 originally launched in 1997, and it was a big deal at the time. Much like MacOS 11, Mac OS 8 represented a significant overhaul in the Mac ecosystem.

Blast from the past

Now you can enjoy once more thanks to developer Felix Rieseberg whowas also responsible for creating a Windows 95 app back in 2018. Now he has turned the beloved Mac OS 8 operating system into a similar app. It’s called the macintosh.js app and it can run on Windows, Linux and MacOS. It’s also written in javascript.

“Bear in mind that this is written entirely in JavaScript, so please adjust your expectations,” Riesberg has written on Github.

“The virtual machine is emulating a 1991 Macintosh Quadra 900 with a Motorola CPU, which Apple used before switching to the PowerPC architecture (Apple/IBM/Motorola) in the mid 1990s.”

“This is Mac OS 8, running in an Electron app pretending to be a 1991 Macintosh Quadra. Yes, it’s the full thing. I’m sorry.”

It’s clear that this is just supposed to be a bit of fun. The Mac OS 8 app can’t connect to the internet, although Internet Explorer and Netscape are pre-installed. But hey, it is emulating a system from 30 years ago, after all.

“This is a toy – it’s not the best nor the most performant way to emulate an old Macintosh. It is, however, a quick and easy way to experience a bit of nostalgia if you’re not trying to do anything serious with it,” Riesberg said.

However, it can transfer files and mount disk images. It can also run some classic programs and games that came preinstalled on 1997 MacWorld demo CD.

Mac OS 8 games

Some of the games include:

Oregon Trail

Duke Nukem 3D

Civilization II

Alley 19 Bowling

Damage Incorporated

Dungeons & Dragons.

Programs

And the programs include:

Photoshop 3

Premiere 4

Illustrator 5.5

StuffIt Expander

Apple Web Page Construction Kit,

How to Install Mac OS 8

You can install this blast from the past by heading over to GitHub. There you will find the standalone download files and the installer. There are also some extra tools and assets right here.

Enjoy!