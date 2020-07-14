How to Get the Latest Apple Watch Beta Right Now

The second WatchOS 7 developer beta is now live. If you can’t wait for the finished version to hit your Apple Watch later this year, you don’t have to. Here’s how you can try out the new features right now, even if you’re not a developer.

WatchOS 7 features

In addition to the regular slew of new watch faces, there are some cool new features for WatchOS 7. This includes sleep tracking, upgrades to the workout app (Dance is an official activity now) and an update to the Noise app.

And because we’re living in the time of COVID-19, robust hand washing detection is also a major feature of WatchOS 7. That being said, it may not work yet. I haven’t had any luck so far and there is mixed comments online so far. But hey, it’s a beta feature.

READ MORE Here Are All the New Features Coming to Your Apple Watch

WatchOS 7 beta for developers

To get the official beta right now you need to be a developer. If you’re not, that’s okay — skip to the next section.

If you are, here’s how you download and install the WatchOS 7 beta. First you need to have a a developer account with Apple. If you have one, log into the Apple Developers Portal on the iPhone you have paired with your Apple Watch.

Go to the WatchOS download page and click on the WatchOS 7 beta. Choose ‘iPhone’ when prompted and hit ‘install’.

You may need to enter your passcode.

If the profile doesn’t pop up automatically it will show up as a profile download in the settings app. This is located between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Make sure your Apple Watch is unlocked. Install the profile and let the Apple Watch restart.

Now we want to install the beta. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to General and then Software Update.

Click to confirm and follow the prompts to enter your passcode on your Apple Watch. The beta will now begin downloading and installing on your Apple Watch. It will restart once it’s done.

READ MORE How to Get Apple's iOS 14 Public Beta Right Now

I’m not a developer

If you’re not a developer, you can still get WatchOS 7. But before you do anything else, back up your Apple Watch data. Beta software can have issues so doing this is at your own risk. If you lose your precious analytics that’s on you.

If you’re not sure how to back up your device, or want to roll back the beta at any point, Apple has explainers here.

If you don’t want to heed our warning because we’re not your real dad, anyway — read on.

All you need to do is download the profile from Beta Profiles to an iPhone running iOS 14. You need to do this with the Safari browser.

The rest of the steps mirror those of developers.

If the profile doesn’t pop up automatically it will show up as a profile download in the settings app. This is located between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Make sure your Apple Watch is unlocked. Install the profile and let the Apple Watch restart.

Now we want to install the beta. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to General and then Software Update.

Click to confirm and follow the prompts to enter your passcode on your Apple Watch. The beta will now begin downloading and installing on your Apple Watch. It will restart once it’s done.