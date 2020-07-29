HBO Go Will Be Killed for Real This Week

Following the launch of its HBO Max app in May, HBO announced soon after that it would be sunsetting its Go service — the streaming app for users who subscribe to HBO through their TV or cable provider. That is happening this week, and Go users will no longer be able to use the app on their devices as of Friday.

HBO Max’s launch made HBO’s ecosystem of services incredibly confusing, but here’s a quick rundown of how they worked: HBO Go was for the TV and cable people, HBO Now was the streaming service for non-TV and cable people, and Max was the new service with all of HBO’s content plus everything from WarnerMedia (which included stuff like Studio Ghibli, Turner Classic Movies, and a DC hub). All those HBOs made Max’s launch extremely confusing for consumers — something that was not lost on HBO.

The decision to kill Go on July 31 is meant to “simplify customers’ choices in app stores and on platforms,” a spokesperson told Gizmodo. HBO Now, meanwhile, will be rebranded as simply HBO. “Most customers” who’ve used Go to stream HBO shows will now have access to HBO Max, the spokesperson added, but there are still a few folks for whom the Max app is not yet available — namely, Roku and Amazon Fire TV users.

Additionally, Variety, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported earlier this month that Warner­Media’s deal with Fire TV for the HBO Now app — which, again, is going to be branded as just HBO after this week — expires July 31. That would seem to mean that Fire TV users won’t have access to any HBO app if an agreement is not reached by Friday. Fire TV declined to comment.

Presumably, users could stream Max via the app on their phone or desktop, or invest in a device like a Chromecast for their TV. But obviously having to buy a device to making streaming possible on your TV isn’t ideal and a pain in the arse. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about support, but we’ll update when we hear back. The good news, though, is that HBO’s many services problem is less confusing now — mostly, kind of.

