Guillermo del Toro Describes the Creature in Antlers as a God

If Ghostbusters taught us anything, it’s that if someone asks if you’re a God, you say “yes.” And, apparently, the creature in the new film Antlers got the message. Speaking during a San Diego Comic-Con panel Saturday, producer Guillermo del Toro explained how this creature is different from other ones he’s helped create.

“I remember very clearly when I was working with Scott [Cooper, director], [creature concept designer] Guy Davis and later with everyone at Legacy, creating the creature, I said ‘We have to remember we’re not creating a monster, we’re creating a God,’” del Toro said. “So the design needs to have elements that are completely unnatural. That are almost surreal or abstract.”

Why is that? Well, it’s because the creature in Antlers is based in modern mythology. It’s based on the wendigo, a prevalent myth in Native American culture. And, wouldn’t you know it, the Comic-Con panel revealed more information on that too, in the form of this featurette.

Looks incredible, right? We’re really looking forward to this one but we have good news and bad news. The bad news is Antlers was just delayed by Disney again. It was supposed to come out in April but now won’t be released until February 2021. The good news, though, is the wendigo myth is just one of many, many fascinating subjects discussed in the Comic-Con at Home panel.

Cooper talks about how he sees the movie as a mirror on modern society, how the Native American experts he brought in kept an eye on accuracy, what makes his young lead actor (Jeremy T. Thomas) so unique, and more. Del Toro geeks out about Disneyland, physical media, this creature, and more — including how the filming of his new movie, Nightmare Alley, is being impacted by the pandemic. Watch the full thing here: