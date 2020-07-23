Don’t Miss Out On This Great Ryzen 3900X Deal

If you’re in the market for a new CPU or looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, Amazon is currently offering a great deal on AMD’s Ryzen 3900X. It’s currently selling for $686.63, which, even if you include shipping, is the best deal you can get.

Designed for socket AM4 motherboards, the Ryzen 3900X supports dual-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and features 64MB of L3 cache, 24 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. Compared to the next closest retailer, you’ll be saving about $80 to $100. Just keep in mind that it is an import product, so you’ll be waiting a few weeks for your brand new CPU to arrive.

The Ryzen 3900X is one of the best all-around productivity CPUs currently available on the market. If you mainly use your computer for gaming, the 3900X will give you consistent performance. If you’ve been hanging out for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and you’re not sure your current set up can handle it, now might be the right time to invest in a good CPU.

While this is a great price to grab the Ryzen 3900X at, we know that you might not be able to validate spending almost $700 on a single component. It’s a big ask, especially if you’re building a new PC on a budget. Thankfully, this isn’t the only good Ryzen CPU deal that you can grab.

The Ryzen 5 3600 is going for $264.09, which will save you $30-40. There’s also the Ryzen 7 3700X, which is selling for $455.21. You’ll be able to save yourself around $60, which you can put towards those other necessary components and peripherals that have been sitting in your shopping cart for months now. Both of these Ryzen CPUs are great options for a mid-range PC.

Buy AMD’s Ryzen 3900X from Amazon here.

