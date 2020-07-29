Grab Ghost of Tsushima For Just $69 (Nice)

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the hottest games going right now, and you can currently pick it up at $69 over at Amazon. Nice. They’ve knocked $30.95 off the RRP, which will save you just over 30% off. Compared to other retailers who are selling it for slightly less than RRP too, like Big W and JB Hifi, this deal is still $10 cheaper.

It takes place during the 13th Century on the Japanese island of Tsushima, which has just been invaded by a Mongolian fleet. You play as the honourable samurai Lord Jin Sakai, who is left for dead after his samurai army is unable to stop the initial Mongol assault.

Jin manages to survive the initial onslaught, but is unable to face the Mongol forces head-on and reclaim his people’s land. Instead, he chooses more stealthy tactics, becoming the titular Ghost of Tsushima— a vengeful spirit who strikes from the shadows.

If you’ve been craving a new action-adventure game to play, Ghost of Tsushima delivers in spades. The combat for both traditional one-on-one duelling and stealth attacks are both extremely satisfying. The game manages to strike a nice balance, so you aren’t entirely reliant on one style other the other.

What I was most impressed by was Ghost of Tsushima‘s open world, which contains a decent amount of side quests and NPCs for you to meet while retaking the island back from the Mongol forces. Exploration is encouraged, and there’s a range of stunning environments to behold as you cross Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima draws a fair amount of inspiration from the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa, and even comes with a feature called “Kurosawa Mode”. It’s black-and-white, film grain filter that gives the game the visual aesthetic of the late Japanese director’s iconic films, like Seven Samurai and Yojimbo. The audio also changes to sound like it was recorded using 1950s technology, which is another nice touch.

If you’ve been waiting for a cheaper price before picking up Ghost of Tsushima, now is the time.

