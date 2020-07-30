Google Reveals Pixel 4a Date By Being Massive Lorem Ipsum Trolls

After waiting months for any word on the Google Pixel 4a, it looks like its about to land. Google just teased it with a ‘lorem ipsum’ landing page and seemingly transforming its Twitter presence into faux meme account.

The Google Pixel 4a is almost here

The Google Pixel 4a was supposed to debut at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. But like so many things this year, plans had to change due to COVID-19. But now its so close we can taste it.

If you head over to Twitter you’ll see the MadeByGoogle account has been renamed The Google RTing, Meme Loving, Info Sharing Stream. Sure, why not?

It has also updated its header image with big colourful boxes — a huge clue to the puzzle you’re about to solve. But more subtle is the inclusion one a small black circle, which seems to be a nod to the cut out selfie cam we’re expecting in the Pixel 4a.

But more interesting is the website link, which is titled goo.gle/lorem-ipsum. Most of us have probably seen a website accidentally publish a ‘lorem ipsum’ post, so at face value it could look like a mistake or leak. It isn’t.

And if you look closely at the wall of seemingly garbled text below it, there are some clues pointing to the Pixel 4 — lowlightena capturum, bokehus, longlastingis batterum.

Google Pixel 4a Lorem Ipsum Puzzle

When you first hit the page you’ll find what seems to be redacted black text boxes. If you click on them, they change colour. This is a puzzle that needs to be solved to reveal the release date.

To do this, click on the boxes until the match the Google logo. The order is blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red.

This reveals the message ‘just what you’ve been waiting for’. And if you scroll down a little a huge ‘Aug. 3’ date appears. For Aussie, this will be August 4.

That’s right, Google is absolutely cutting Samsung’s grass by sliding in two days before its Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Unpacked event. It’s very cheeky.

But this is just the announcement date. We still don’t know when the Pixel 4a will release and there are rumours of it not appearing until later in the year. So don’t expect to get your hands on one just yet.

What to expect from the Google Pixel 4a

Last year Google quite literally changed what customers should expect from a mid-range phone. The Pixel 3a was revolutionary in what it offered at a $650 price point. Considering that ‘mid-range’ is quickly coming to me $1,000 phones, this was a big deal.

So expectations are high for the Pixel 4a. Fortunately, we already know quite a lot thanks to an abundance of leaks.

Here are the rumoured key specs:

Display: 5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340, 60H

5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340, 60H Processor: Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 730 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB or 128GB (it could be both)

64GB or 128GB (it could be both) Rear Camera: 12.2MP

12.2MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 3,080mAh with 18W fast charging

3,080mAh with 18W fast charging LTE: 4G and possibly 5G

4G and possibly 5G Colours: Just Black, Barely Blue and possibly a white variant

When it comes to the camera we’re expecting a 12.2MP rear lens and 8MP selfie cam.

All will be revealed next week, so get ready.