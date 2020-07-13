How Much Google’s Pixel Buds 2 Cost in Australia

Back in April Google’s Pixel Buds 2 launched overseas. Three months later and they have finally landed in Australia. This is how much they cost and when you can get them.

Google Pixels Buds 2 features

On paper the Pixel Buds 2 seem to be a huge leap forward from the originals — which did not get particularly good reviews.

Our 2017 review described them as a “terrible user experience due to poorly conceived design.”

There were certainly a few issues. These included a wire, despite being called ‘wireless’ headphones, and an inability to connect to all Android devices. At $250, this was not ideal.

The seconds generation has done away with these glaring limitations. In addition to being truly wireless, they have wireless charging functionality, hands-free Google Assistant, adaptive sound and Find My Device Support.

They can also pair easily with other Non-Google-Pixel Android devices. Real-time translation functionality has also been extended beyond Google Pixel phones.

You’ll also find touch controls on the buds, sweat and water resistance, a compact case design and the ability to use just one bud at a time.

In terms of battery life it gets 5 hours of audio playback and an additional 24-hours from the wireless charging case.

While some other colours are available overseas, in Australia the Pixel Buds 2 will come in Clearly White.

Pixels Buds 2 Australian price and availability

In Australia Google’s Pixel Buds 2 cost $279. This is $30 more than the originals. In terms of official RRP this puts them well under some of the heavy hitters in market. But in retail practice, it kinda puts them in the same ballpark.

While both Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling buds still have an RRP of $400, they can be found for under $300 from third-party sellers.

These bad boys are available in Australia now from the Google Store.

Australian review

We have just gotten these in so an Australian Pixel Buds 2 review is coming. In the meantime, you can check out what our U.S. colleagues thought right here.

It’s going to be interesting to see how they go against some of the awesome true wireless headphones that came out in 2019.