Google Pixel 4a Clears More Certification, Must be Imminent

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

The Pixel 3a is dead, long live the Pixel 4a.

Google has just discontinued its previous budget handset, and now its successor the Pixel 4a has cleared NCC and TUV Rheinland certification. Which means it’s very much imminent.

We’re not surprised, since the price and colours of the phone leaked recently, and it wouldn’t make sense for Google to close purchases for the 3a unless it was about to swap it out for something new.

The certification documentation has given us some more specs for the phone: the battery has increased slightly from 3,000 mAh on the 3a to 3,080 mAh rated, 3,140 typical. As ever, Google has also made improvements to Android’s power-management features in Android, so that capacity will likely go further than it did when the 3a came out.

The specs also say the bundled charger will be 18W. Not amazing but not surprising on a budget phone.

From prior leaks, we already knew the phone would likely be arriving this month, with a potential ship date of 7th July. It’ll likely come in Black and Barely Blue colour options, and there’s definitely a 128GB model – also potentially a 64GB version, though we haven’t heard about that for a while.

The French leak put the European price at €509.56, which comes out to about €408 without France’s 20 per cent VAT, which is about $825 in Australian dollars. A previous leak had the price at $580, so that’s looking believable.

We reckon it’ll cost about $662.

At this point, we’d say it’s a matter of days before the phone makes its debut, possibly accompanied by the new TV dongle, codenamed Sabrina.

Main image: Evan Blass