Google Pixel 4a: Everything We Know So Far

Last year the release of Google’s Pixel 3a heralded a shift in the mid-range phone market. Coming in at $649 and packing some flagship specs, it changed what people should expect from a a phone at that price. Other brands followed suit, including Apple with its recently released iPhone SE. Suffice to say, the arrival of Googles new budget device, the Pixel 4a, is cause for some excitement. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Google Pixel 4a Specs

Based on a few leaks over the past couple of months it looks like these will be the specs we can expect:

Display: 5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340, 60H

5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340, 60H Processor: Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 730 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB or 128GB (it could be both)

64GB or 128GB (it could be both) Rear Camera: 12.2MP

12.2MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 3,080mAh with 18W fast charging

3,080mAh with 18W fast charging LTE: 4G

4G Colours: Just Black, Barely Blue and possibly a white variant

There are a few concerns here as we saw a lot of these specs last year. While we’re seeing an upgrade across the processor, display size and RAM; the camera hardware, battery and RAM are the same. Hopefully there will be a 128GB storage option this time around as an extra differentiation.

Of course, software upgrades can help boost things like the camera, and there has been some interesting leaks around this already.

Google Pixel 4a Camera

Just like last year the rumours state that the Pixel 4a will be getting at a 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera.

Fortunately, software such as the powerful Google Camera app will hopefully help boost the end results so we’re not just getting a carbon copy of last year’s cameras.

Lucky for us, some alleged camera samples have already leaked and they look pretty darn good so far – including the low light and astrophotography samples. You can check them out here.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 3a got the astrophotography capabilities of the Pixel 4 via a software update last year, so this feature isn’t actually new for the budget series.

Design

Leaked images reveal that the Google Pixel 4a will look a bit like a cross between the Pixel 4 and the 3a. It will have the same chunky camera bump as the 4, but with the familiar rear fingerprint sensor as the previous generation budget device.

The device will is also reportedly almost-bezel-free and, to quote Twin Peaks, the body will be wrapped in plastic.

In terms of colours we can apparently expect Just Black and Barely Blue variants with the possibility of a white edition also.

It also seems like the Pixel’s ‘active edge’ functionality won’t appear in the Google Pixel 4a.

Is There A Google Pixel 4a XL?

Sadly it does not seem like there will be a Google Pixel 4a XL released.

Google Pixel 4a Price Australia

Leaks have suggested that the Google Pixel 4a will start at $US400. This is the same pricing as what the Pixel 3a started at last year. Here in Australia it start at $649 – could we be looking at the same starting price for the Pixel 4a as well?

Australian Release

We don’t have a hard date on when the Google Pixel 4a will arrive – but the latest rumours suggest it could be in a matter of days. Thisn is partially because the Pixel 3a was discontinued last week, plus the 4a just cleared NCC and TUV Rheinland certification.

However, other reports suggest that it might be bumped back to October.

Originally the Pixel 4a was going to be unveiled at Google I/O 2020 on May 13, but that will no longer be happening thanks to COVID-19.